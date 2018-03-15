Congressman Beto O'Rourke Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) is a rising star in the Democratic party hoping to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz, which would make him the first Democrat to win statewide office in Texas since 1994. And he's trying to do it without party consultants, pollsters, and PAC money. O'Rourke talks to Sam about Texas politics, immigration policy, campaigning, how he got into public service, the President's State of the Union address, and Kit-Kats. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback.