Elsa Wannabe Pushes Boston Police Truck Out Of A Snowdrift

To avoid cabin fever, Jason Triplett decided to go out to a bar dressed as Elsa, the heroine of the movie Frozen. A video of him pushing the truck out of a drift in his blue ballgown went viral.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's been really snowy in Boston recently. And to avoid cabin fever one blizzardy night, 37-year-old Jason Triplett decided to go out to a bar dressed as Elsa, the heroine from the movie "Frozen." I mean, why not? Later, Triplett, as Elsa, came to the rescue of a police truck that got caught in the snow. A video of him pushing the truck out of a drift in his blue ball gown went viral. Triplett said, if this is his 15 minutes of fame, he'd like to use it to meet figure skater Adam Rippon. It's MORNING EDITION.

