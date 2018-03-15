Bad News: Georgia Woman Accidently Threw Her Diamonds In The Trash

The good news: Employees at the landfill got the call just in time to divert the garbage truck. After sifting through tons of trash, landfill employees found the jewels.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a new meaning for diamond in the rough. A woman in Georgia accidentally threw her diamonds in the trash, $100,000 worth of jewelry. How lucky is she? Well, employees at the landfill got the call just in time to divert the truck. They were still dealing with nearly 10 tons of trash to search, but they found the jewels, which is even more amazing considering the only clue the employees at the landfill were given - just look for a black trash bag. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

