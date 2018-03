Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats After Ex-Spy Is Poisoned Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack. David Greene talks to British financier William Browder, who is pressing countries to levy sanctions against Moscow.

