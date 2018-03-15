Accessibility links

Some Russians See U.S. Investigation Into Russian Election Meddling As A Soap Opera NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with journalist Lyudmila Savchuk, who went undercover at a St. Petersburg troll factory. Kelly also talks to political thinkers Konstantin Gaaze, journalist and analyst with the Carnegie Moscow Center and Sergey Markov, former member of Russia's parliament, about how the story of Russia's interference in U.S. elections is viewed in Russia.
NPR logo

Some Russians See U.S. Investigation Into Russian Election Meddling As A Soap Opera

Listen · 11:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/594062887/594062890" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Some Russians See U.S. Investigation Into Russian Election Meddling As A Soap Opera

Europe

Some Russians See U.S. Investigation Into Russian Election Meddling As A Soap Opera

Some Russians See U.S. Investigation Into Russian Election Meddling As A Soap Opera

Listen · 11:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/594062887/594062890" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with journalist Lyudmila Savchuk, who went undercover at a St. Petersburg troll factory. Kelly also talks to political thinkers Konstantin Gaaze, journalist and analyst with the Carnegie Moscow Center and Sergey Markov, former member of Russia's parliament, about how the story of Russia's interference in U.S. elections is viewed in Russia.