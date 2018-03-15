Some Russians See U.S. Investigation Into Russian Election Meddling As A Soap Opera NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with journalist Lyudmila Savchuk, who went undercover at a St. Petersburg troll factory. Kelly also talks to political thinkers Konstantin Gaaze, journalist and analyst with the Carnegie Moscow Center and Sergey Markov, former member of Russia's parliament, about how the story of Russia's interference in U.S. elections is viewed in Russia.