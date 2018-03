Revolutionary Pediatrician T. Berry Brazelton Dies At 99 Pediatrician T. Berry Brazelton revolutionized the way parents interacted with their babies and young children. His career spanned more than half a century and included dozens of books, hundreds of publications and a TV show. He died Tuesday, just shy of his 100th birthday.

