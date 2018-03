Soybean Growers Are Raising Alarms On Trump Administration's Tariffs Farmers are fearful of retaliation from China to the tariffs President Trump imposed on aluminum and steel. American Soybean Association president John Heisdorffer speaks with NPR's Sarah McCammon about a letter he sent to Trump this week urging him to change his mind.

