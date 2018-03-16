Ask Me Another Again Later

Mike Katzif/NPR
Puzzle guru Art Chung leads a game with Jonathan Coulton, Ophira Eisenberg, and a Magic 8-Ball on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
In a brand-new segment, host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton test their trivia acumen against their toughest competitor yet: a Magic 8-Ball. Ophira, Jonathan, and the 8-Ball each answer a series of yes-or-no questions. Who will come out on top? Sources say "listen."
