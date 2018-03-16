Accessibility links

Dena Simmons: How Does Imposter Syndrome Affect Students Of Color? When Bronx-native Dena Simmons received a scholarship to attend a majority white boarding school, she felt like an imposter. Simmons suggests ways students of color can be made to feel more accepted.
Dena Simmons: How Does Imposter Syndrome Affect Students Of Color?

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Consequences of Racism.

About Dena Simmons's TED Talk

When Bronx-native Dena Simmons received a scholarship to attend a majority white boarding school, she felt like an imposter. Simmons suggests ways students of color can be made to feel more accepted.

About Dena Simmons

Dena Simmons is the director of education at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, where she oversees training, coaching, and education initiatives. Previously, she worked as a teacher educator, curriculum developer, and diversity trainer.

Simmons is a graduate of Middlebury College and Pace University. She received her doctorate degree from Teachers College, Columbia University. Simmons grew up in the Bronx, New York.

