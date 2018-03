Lawyers Sue White Supremacists Over Charlottesville Violence The organizers of the "Unite the Right" rally are being sued for conspiring to commit violence. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with attorney Roberta Kaplan, who says the rally was not about free speech.

