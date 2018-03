Kudlow And Trump's Economic Message President Trump named Larry Kudlow to head up the National Economic Council this week. NPR's David Greene speaks to New Yorker staff writer Adam Davidson about what to expect from Kudlow.

Kudlow And Trump's Economic Message Economy Kudlow And Trump's Economic Message Kudlow And Trump's Economic Message Audio will be available later today. President Trump named Larry Kudlow to head up the National Economic Council this week. NPR's David Greene speaks to New Yorker staff writer Adam Davidson about what to expect from Kudlow. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor