God Intervenes In Basketball Game ... Maybe In March Madness, Loyola Chicago beat Miami with a last-second three-pointer. Team chaplain Sister Jean is a 98-year-old nun who said she prayed for good calls from the referees.

God Intervenes In Basketball Game ... Maybe Sports God Intervenes In Basketball Game ... Maybe God Intervenes In Basketball Game ... Maybe Audio will be available later today. In March Madness, Loyola Chicago beat Miami with a last-second three-pointer. Team chaplain Sister Jean is a 98-year-old nun who said she prayed for good calls from the referees. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor