Austin Residents Respond To Package Bombings People in Austin, Texas are on edge after three package bombs killed two people and injured three others. Now, a prominent black church is hosting a gathering to "unite and protect" the community.

Austin Residents Respond To Package Bombings National Austin Residents Respond To Package Bombings Austin Residents Respond To Package Bombings Audio will be available later today. People in Austin, Texas are on edge after three package bombs killed two people and injured three others. Now, a prominent black church is hosting a gathering to "unite and protect" the community. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor