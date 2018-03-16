Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Epic Eye Roll." The revolving door at the White House, an irritated Chinese reporter, "norms- engineering," and an unexpected guest at a pro-hockey game. NPR's Invisibilia hosts Alix Spiegel (@aspiegelnpr) and Hanna Rosin (@HannaRosin) join Sam to talk about the week that was. Plus a call to a mom in Newtown, Connecticut, along with the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
Weekly Wrap: "Epic Eye Roll."

