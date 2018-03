Saudi Prince May Have Trouble Finding U.S. Investors After Anti-Corruption Campaign Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince began a tour of the U.S. Friday to try and drum up foreign investment. That may be a hard sell after 200 princes and wealthy businessmen were detained at a luxury hotel in Riyadh for three months as part of the prince's anti-corruption campaign.

Saudi Prince May Have Trouble Finding U.S. Investors After Anti-Corruption Campaign Middle East Saudi Prince May Have Trouble Finding U.S. Investors After Anti-Corruption Campaign Saudi Prince May Have Trouble Finding U.S. Investors After Anti-Corruption Campaign Audio will be available later today. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince began a tour of the U.S. Friday to try and drum up foreign investment. That may be a hard sell after 200 princes and wealthy businessmen were detained at a luxury hotel in Riyadh for three months as part of the prince's anti-corruption campaign. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor