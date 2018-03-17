Accessibility links

Fresh Air Weekend: Author Luis Alberto Urrea; Personal Essayist Tim Kreider Urrea's new novel borrows from the story of his brother, who died of cancer. Kevin Whitehead reviews a box set by the late pianist Teddy Wilson. Kreider discusses Because I Love You.
Fresh Air Weekend: Author Luis Alberto Urrea; Personal Essayist Tim Kreider

Luis Alberto Urrea was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for his 2004 book The Devil's Highway: A True Story, about a group of Mexican men who cross the border into the United States.

Luis Alberto Urrea was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for his 2004 book The Devil's Highway: A True Story, about a group of Mexican men who cross the border into the United States.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Mexican-American Author Finds Inspiration In Family, Tragedy And Trump: Luis Alberto Urrea's The House of Broken Angels borrows from the story of his older brother, who died of cancer. He says the book went through a dramatic rewrite after Trump became president.

New Box Set Showcases The Reserved Style Of The Late Jazz Pianist Teddy Wilson: Wilson became famous in the 1930s, playing in Benny Goodman's small groups and recording his own combo sides with a young Billie Holiday. A new collection reveals what else Wilson was up to back then.

Essayist Breaks Free From Conventional Relationships In 'Because I Love You': Tim Kreider says the longest relationship of his adult life was with the stray cat. He writes about that, his fling with a sexual performance artist and much more in a new essay collection.

