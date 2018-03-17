Not My Job: We Quiz Quarterback Tom Brady On 'The Brady Bunch'

Enlarge this image Elsa/Getty Images Elsa/Getty Images

This week's guest was never a very gifted athlete growing up. He had a spotty college career where he shared the starting spot with another quarterback, and was selected 199th overall in the NFL Draft back in 2000. Then he won the Super Bowl five times with the New England Patriots.

He's now the most famous Brady alive — but only because the TV show The Brady Bunch is no longer on the air. We asked him three questions about the classic family sitcom.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.