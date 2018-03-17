Accessibility links

Not My Job: We Quiz Quarterback Tom Brady On 'The Brady Bunch' Three questions about the classic TV sitcom for the five-time Super Bowl winner and New England Patriots passer.
NPR logo Not My Job: We Quiz Quarterback Tom Brady On 'The Brady Bunch'

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz Quarterback Tom Brady On 'The Brady Bunch'

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots speaks to the press before Super Bowl LII in 2018.
Enlarge this image
Elsa/Getty Images
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots speaks to the press before Super Bowl LII in 2018.
Elsa/Getty Images

This week's guest was never a very gifted athlete growing up. He had a spotty college career where he shared the starting spot with another quarterback, and was selected 199th overall in the NFL Draft back in 2000. Then he won the Super Bowl five times with the New England Patriots.

He's now the most famous Brady alive — but only because the TV show The Brady Bunch is no longer on the air. We asked him three questions about the classic family sitcom.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

Patriots' Success Encourages Larger-Than-Life Expectations

Sports

Patriots' Success Encourages Larger-Than-Life Expectations

The Other Sacred Thing Tom Brady Squashed: Sportsmanship

Sweetness And Light

The Other Sacred Thing Tom Brady Squashed: Sportsmanship

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!