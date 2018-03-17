Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Helen, a new theme park is opening up overseas. Its creators say that it will one day, when completed, rival Disneyland or the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. But instead of fantasy or magic, its theme will be what?

HELEN HONG: Overseas?

SAGAL: Yes.

HONG: Booze.

SAGAL: No. I'll give you a hint. The specific place it's being built overseas is Israel.

MO ROCCA: I think...

HONG: Not the Holocaust.

SAGAL: No. Oh, geeze.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Yikes. OK. It's a theme park in Israel.

SAGAL: But what is Israel filled with?

HONG: Jewish people.

SAGAL: Yes. Its theme is Jews.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

TOM BODETT: I mean...

SAGAL: It's Jewish...

HONG: What?

BODETT: Isn't that Israel?

SAGAL: Yeah, pretty much.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's a Jewish-themed Disneyland.

HONG: Oh, It's like, Jew-topia (ph).

SAGAL: Sort of.

HONG: OK.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Also known as Boca Raton. It's...

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: No, seriously. Choosey chosen people choose this.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Rabbis are consulting at every ride at the planned, quote, "wonder park" in Israel. But believe me, it's going to be intense. Space Mountain isn't scary at all once you've ridden Mohels of the Caribbean (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Oh, man. I want to get on the dreidel one. And just spin, spin, spin.

SAGAL: Spin, I know.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Is there going to be, like, a "It's A Small World After All" but it's just, like, Jewish ladies telling you to eat your matzo ball soup?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: (Singing) It's a small world after all.

And the prices.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists blame Hollywood for all of our problems. It's our Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.