The Life Of Louise Slaughter We remember New York Democratic Rep. Lousie Slaughter, who died on Friday at the age of 88.

The Life Of Louise Slaughter Remembrances The Life Of Louise Slaughter The Life Of Louise Slaughter Audio will be available later today. We remember New York Democratic Rep. Lousie Slaughter, who died on Friday at the age of 88. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor