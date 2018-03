How A Russian Nerve Agent Got To The U.K. How was a nerve agent of a group called Novichok manufactured and sent into the U.K. to poison a former Russian spy? Richard Guthrie, a U.K.-based chemical weapons expert, talks with Scott Simon.

How A Russian Nerve Agent Got To The U.K. Science How A Russian Nerve Agent Got To The U.K. How A Russian Nerve Agent Got To The U.K. Audio will be available later today. How was a nerve agent of a group called Novichok manufactured and sent into the U.K. to poison a former Russian spy? Richard Guthrie, a U.K.-based chemical weapons expert, talks with Scott Simon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor