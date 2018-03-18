Sunday Puzzle: Decipher These Phrases

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a made up two-word phrase in which the first word starts DE- and the second word sounds like the first one without the DE-.

Example: Chooses teams —> DECIDES SIDES

1. Hates exams

2. Lowers trenches filled with water as means of defending castles

3. Says exactly what monetary penalties will be

4. Figures out which cards are the twos

5. Puts off the arrival of Hawaiian garlands

6. Puts off the arrival of sables and minks

7. Argues about whether worms or flies are better for catching fish

8. Shows that two beds stacked one on the other are worthless

9. Reduces the number of folds in paper

10. Brings supplies for pate de foie gras

11. Makes fun of the roller coaster and merry-go-round

12. Represents old-fashioned writers through words

13. Says no to designers Calvin and Anne

Last week's challenge: Name a common article of apparel in 3 letters and another in 4 letters. Rearrange all 7 letters to name a well-known three-word song title. What is it?

Answer: Challenge answer: Belt, tie — "Let It Be" (by The Beatles)

Winner: Dawn Ladd of New Port Richey, Fla.

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Haig Donabedian of Toledo, Ohio. Apparently it's a spinoff of my challenge of last week. Think of a popular two-word song title in 7 letters. If you have the right one, you can rearrange the letters to name an animal and the sound it makes. What is it? Here's a hint: The title is in a foreign language.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, March 22 at 3 p.m. ET.