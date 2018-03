Salvadoran Evangelicals Work To Change Lives Of Gang Members El Salvador has one of the highest murder rates in the world, driven by gangs. The Economist's Sarah Esther Maslin reported on how evangelical churches help gang members pull away from lives of crime.

