The Reality Of School Shooting Drills Florida schools have ramped up "code red drills" in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting. One teacher plans to post footage of the drills online to build support for more restrictive gun laws.

The Reality Of School Shooting Drills Education The Reality Of School Shooting Drills The Reality Of School Shooting Drills Audio will be available later today. Florida schools have ramped up "code red drills" in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting. One teacher plans to post footage of the drills online to build support for more restrictive gun laws. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor