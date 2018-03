Russian President Putin Wins Another 6-Year Term Vladimir Putin has been declared the winner in Sunday's Russian election, giving him a fourth term as president. Critics say the vote was stage-managed, and the only questions are over the size of Putin's majority and what he plans to do next.

Vladimir Putin has been declared the winner in Sunday's Russian election, giving him a fourth term as president. Critics say the vote was stage-managed, and the only questions are over the size of Putin's majority and what he plans to do next.