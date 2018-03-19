Police Pull Over Driver Who Has Fake Homer Simpson License

During a traffic stop in England, the driver was charged and his car seized. His license had a photo of the TV character on it. The driver also gave the wrong address and didn't have insurance.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We often tell you here about some weird or shocking story. I'm always tempted to say...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

DAN CASTELLANETA: (As Homer Simpson) D'oh.

GREENE: Cliche, right? Well, not this time. During a traffic stop in England, a driver handed over a license with the name Homer Simpson and a photo of the character. He was charged. His car was seized. His worst offense, though? Giving the wrong address. Someone tweeted, everyone knows Homer lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace, amateur.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

CASTELLANETA: (As Homer Simpson) D'oh.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION.

