Advocates Say Teen Migrants Need Help Not Held In Detention Facilities The number of unaccompanied migrant teenagers crossing into the U.S. is on the rise as parts of Central America struggle with extreme gang violence. They are allowed to seek amnesty here, but some are detained in maximum security detention facilities while their cases are heard.

