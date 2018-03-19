Attacked By Alt-Right Trolls, A Jewish Journalist Links Trump To The Rise Of Hate
Trump "has made nationalist policy into the policy of the executive branch," says New York Times editor Jonathan Weisman. His new book, (((Semitism))), is about being Jewish in the Trump era.
Semitism
Being Jewish in America in the Age of Trump
