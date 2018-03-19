As Wife Of Pulse Nightclub Shooter Faces Federal Charges, A Look At Their Relationship
Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, is facing charges of obstructing justice and providing material support to terrorists. Author Rachel Louise Snyder has been covering the trial for The New Yorker, and shares some of her reporting on Salman and her abusive relationship with Mateen.