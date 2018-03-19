Somali Immigrants Have Abandoned Kansas Town After Bomb Plot Three militia members go on trial Tuesday for plotting to bomb Somali immigrants working in the Kansas Meatpacking Triangle, a constellation of minority-majority, hardscrabble pioneer towns, that depend on foreign labor. Somali immigrants have all but abandoned one town, despite civic and police efforts to reassure them that they're safe there. Some residents want them to return.

