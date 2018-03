Facebook Scrutinized For Its Data Sharing With Cambridge Analytica To discuss the misuse of Facebook data by third parties, Noel King speaks with Rebecca MacKinnon, director of the Ranking Digital Rights project.

Audio will be available later today.