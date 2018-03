Weinstein Co. Files For Bankruptcy Months After Sexual Misconduct Allegations David Greene talks to LA Times reporter Ryan Faughnder about the firm also releasing employees from non-disclosure pacts. Co-founder Harvey Weinstein is accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape.

