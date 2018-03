Uber's Self-Driving Tests Are Suspended After Pedestrian Is Killed A self-driving car operated by Uber struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking her bicycle in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday night. The incident could be the first pedestrian death involving a self-driving vehicle.

