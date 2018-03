Jury Selection To Begin In Kansas Mosque Bomb Plot When the FBI revealed a 2016 plot to bomb Somali immigrants in rural Kansas, Somalis said they were shocked to learn such hatred existed. Three men go on trial Tuesday and Somalis are curious to see how the justice system plays out.

Jury Selection To Begin In Kansas Mosque Bomb Plot Jury Selection To Begin In Kansas Mosque Bomb Plot Jury Selection To Begin In Kansas Mosque Bomb Plot Audio will be available later today. When the FBI revealed a 2016 plot to bomb Somali immigrants in rural Kansas, Somalis said they were shocked to learn such hatred existed. Three men go on trial Tuesday and Somalis are curious to see how the justice system plays out. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor