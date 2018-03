Texas Law Enforcement Working To Find Motive Behind Austin Bombings In Austin, Texas, investigators are trying to figure out why someone is targeting the city with a series of bombs. A fifth package exploded Tuesday morning at a FedEx distribution center.

Texas Law Enforcement Working To Find Motive Behind Austin Bombings National Texas Law Enforcement Working To Find Motive Behind Austin Bombings Texas Law Enforcement Working To Find Motive Behind Austin Bombings Audio will be available later today. In Austin, Texas, investigators are trying to figure out why someone is targeting the city with a series of bombs. A fifth package exploded Tuesday morning at a FedEx distribution center. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor