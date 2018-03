Gunman Dead After 2 Students Injured In Maryland High School Shooting Police say a student with a hand gun shot two classmates Tuesday morning at a Maryland high school. Officers say the shooter was fatally injured in a shootout with a school resource officer.

Gunman Dead After 2 Students Injured In Maryland High School Shooting National Gunman Dead After 2 Students Injured In Maryland High School Shooting Gunman Dead After 2 Students Injured In Maryland High School Shooting Audio will be available later today. Police say a student with a hand gun shot two classmates Tuesday morning at a Maryland high school. Officers say the shooter was fatally injured in a shootout with a school resource officer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor