Austin Community Enacting New Security Measures After Series Of Bombings As authorities in Texas investigate the explosion of what is believed to be a fifth bomb, people in Austin are worried. Schools, businesses and residents are putting new security measures in place.

Austin Community Enacting New Security Measures After Series Of Bombings National Austin Community Enacting New Security Measures After Series Of Bombings Austin Community Enacting New Security Measures After Series Of Bombings Audio will be available later today. As authorities in Texas investigate the explosion of what is believed to be a fifth bomb, people in Austin are worried. Schools, businesses and residents are putting new security measures in place. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor