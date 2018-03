Insurgents In Nigeria Release Most Of 101 Schoolgirls Abducted Last Month In a surprising move, extremists in northeastern Nigeria returned most of the 101 girls schoolgirls abducted a month ago. Their return came with a warning: no more school. Five girls reportedly died in the kidnapping and at least one girl remains captive.

