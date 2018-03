Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Responds To Cambridge Analytica Scandal There are signs of division within Facebook about how to respond to what's possibly the most significant crisis in the company's history. Mark Zuckerberg released a statement Wednesday, the first since the scandal over Cambridge Analytica erupted.

