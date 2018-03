Blockbuster Plans To Close 1 Store In Alaska, Taking Total Number Down To 5 A Blockbuster store in North Pole, Alaska is set to close in April. Alaska is home to most of the Blockbuster stores in the U.S. due to slow internet speeds, but foot traffic has been on the decline.

