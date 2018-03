American Business Leaders In China Concerned About Trump's Trade Actions U.S. businesses in China have had their intellectual property stolen, technology 'transferred' and some have had data taken from them by China's government. But many U.S. business leaders say the trade actions President Trump is proposing against China may end up hurting the U.S. economy.

