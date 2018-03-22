Trump Names John Bolton As National Security Adviser

President Trump has chosen John Bolton, a hawk on North Korea and Iran, to be his next national security adviser.

The appointment comes just as those two foreign policy challenges come to a head.

Bolton replaces H.R. McMaster who Trump said Thursday via Twitter is leaving the administration. Bolton takes over from McMaster effective April 9, the president also said.

Trump has accepted an invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as early as May. He also has to weigh in on the Iran nuclear deal again that month. Bolton has been an advocate for regime change in both countries and, as a senior fellow at the at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, he wrote that President Trump should "abrogate the Iran nuclear deal in his first days in office."

Instead, Trump has kept up the U.S. side of the bargain, continuing sanctions relief in exchange for limits on Iran's nuclear program. He's warning he could walk away from it in May unless diplomats fix parts of the deal he doesn't like by then.

"No fix will remedy the diplomatic Waterloo Mr. Obama negotiated," Bolton wrote in the Wall Street Journal in January. "Mr. Trump correctly sees Mr. Obama's deal as a massive strategic blunder, but his advisers have inexplicably persuaded him not to withdraw," he added.

When it comes to his hawkish views on Iran, Bolton is more in line with the newly nominated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who still has to be confirmed for the job. The national security adviser doesn't need to go through that confirmation process, which may have been difficult for Bolton. He's the third man to hold the job for the Trump administration, following McMaster and before that Michael Flynn.

Bolton, a contributor to Fox News, served as undersecretary of state for arms control and United Nations ambassador during the George W. Bush administration and was an advocate for the Iraq War. He stepped down as ambassador in 2006 after holding the job on a temporary basis and facing a challenging path to confirmation in the Senate.

He advocates a sort of "drain the swamp" agenda when it comes to international organizations, calling, for instance, to move from "assessed funding" to "voluntary funding" at the United Nations. He once famously said that if the U.N. Secretariat building lost 10 stories, "it wouldn't make a bit of difference."

Bolton rose to prominence as a lawyer for the Bush administration during the Florida recount and was well known at the State Department's headquarters at Foggy Bottom for his lawyerly arguments and hard-line approach.