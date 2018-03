Morning News Brief Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg bgreaks his silence on the controversy surrounding allegations that Cambridge Analytica exploited users' data. And, Congress unveils a $1.3 trillion spending bill as Friday's deadline looms.

