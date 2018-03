If Necessary, China Has A Strategic Plan For A Trade War With The U.S. China says it wants no trade war. But it could retaliate, imposing tariffs on exports from the constituencies of U.S. politicians who support punishing China, ahead of midterm elections.

China says it wants no trade war. But it could retaliate, imposing tariffs on exports from the constituencies of U.S. politicians who support punishing China, ahead of midterm elections.