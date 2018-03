Yemeni Refugees Cross Gulf Of Aden To Seek Safety In East Africa Displaced Yemenis talk about the long and difficult escape from war, which has led some to the nearby country of Djibouti on the Horn of Africa.

Yemeni Refugees Cross Gulf Of Aden To Seek Safety In East Africa Yemeni Refugees Cross Gulf Of Aden To Seek Safety In East Africa Yemeni Refugees Cross Gulf Of Aden To Seek Safety In East Africa Audio will be available later today. Displaced Yemenis talk about the long and difficult escape from war, which has led some to the nearby country of Djibouti on the Horn of Africa. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor