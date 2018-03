Trump Administration Expected To Announce Tariffs Against China David Greene talks to Rufus Yerxa (YERKS-uh)president of the National Foreign Trade Council, about the expected announcement of trade action and trade tariffs against China.

Trump Administration Expected To Announce Tariffs Against China Trump Administration Expected To Announce Tariffs Against China Trump Administration Expected To Announce Tariffs Against China Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to Rufus Yerxa (YERKS-uh)president of the National Foreign Trade Council, about the expected announcement of trade action and trade tariffs against China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor