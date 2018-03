Austin Bomber Left A Confession Video Before He Died The suspect in the series of deadly Texas bombings has been identified as 23-year-old Mark Conditt. The investigation now turns to Conditt's background and his motive.

Austin Bomber Left A Confession Video Before He Died Austin Bomber Left A Confession Video Before He Died Austin Bomber Left A Confession Video Before He Died Audio will be available later today. The suspect in the series of deadly Texas bombings has been identified as 23-year-old Mark Conditt. The investigation now turns to Conditt's background and his motive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor