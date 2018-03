Facing Allegations Of Corruption, Peru's President Resigns Peru's president has resigned after 19 months in office. Facing allegations of corruption and vote buying, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (koo-ZIN-ski) stepped down a day before the Peruvian congress planned to fire him.

Facing Allegations Of Corruption, Peru's President Resigns Facing Allegations Of Corruption, Peru's President Resigns Facing Allegations Of Corruption, Peru's President Resigns Audio will be available later today. Peru's president has resigned after 19 months in office. Facing allegations of corruption and vote buying, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (koo-ZIN-ski) stepped down a day before the Peruvian congress planned to fire him. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor