Accessibility links

Trump And Biden Fight Over Imaginary Fight The two septuagenarian politicians got into a back and forth about who would beat up whom in an imaginary brawl, as Biden makes a move hinting at a possible 2020 campaign.
NPR logo Biden And Trump Taunt Each Other Over Who Would Win 'High School' Fight

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Biden And Trump Taunt Each Other Over Who Would Win 'High School' Fight

Enlarge this image

Former Vice President Joe Biden got into a verbal tussle with President Trump over who would win a fight, just before announcing a three-part "Plan To Put Work-and Workers-First." Gene J. Puskar/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Gene J. Puskar/AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden got into a verbal tussle with President Trump over who would win a fight, just before announcing a three-part "Plan To Put Work-and Workers-First."

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Does real life begin after high school? Well, 71-year old President Trump and 75 year-old former Vice President Joe Biden may have never left the schoolyard.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke at a University of Miami rally against sexual violence and said, "A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.'" Biden added, "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

TIME YouTube

It's a taunt he has traded with the president on several occasions.

Trump responded to the latest Biden comment on Twitter Thursday morning, boasting that the former vice president "would go down fast and hard" if the two got into a tussle.

The scuffling over an imaginary brawl comes as Biden prepares to announce members of the Biden Institute Advisory Board on Thursday, through his program at the University of Delaware, along with a three-part vision called "A Plan to Put Work-and Workers-First."

Biden has been campaigning for Democratic candidates, including Rep.-elect Conor Lamb, who won a special election this month for a House seat in a district that President Trump won easily in 2016.

Joe Biden And A Homeless Veteran Have A Very Human Moment

Simon Says

Joe Biden And A Homeless Veteran Have A Very Human Moment

Biden is widely believed to be mulling a run for the White House himself in 2020, and he has been traveling around the country promoting a recent memoir.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It