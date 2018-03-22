Lead Lawyer On Trump's Team Handling Special Counsel Russia Probe Resigns

John Dowd, the veteran attorney leading President Trump's outside legal team, has tendered his resignation.

He declined to explain why he was leaving the team that is helping the president deal with Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation.

"I love the president and wish him well," Dowd said when reached on his cell phone by NPR.

The New York Times reported — and Dowd would not confirm — that he is leaving because the president was "increasingly ignoring his advice."

Trump's legal team is in the midst of ongoing discussions with Mueller over a possible interview with President Trump. Dowd recently described them as "productive and constructive."

Over the weekend, however, Dowd suggested that the Mueller investigation be shut down. At first, he said he was speaking as the president's counsel, then he walked it back to say he was speaking for himself.

"Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations," Dowd said in an email.

Those recent revelations?

"I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier," Dowd emailed.

Hours later, President Trump began tweeting his own criticisms of the investigation, using Mueller's name for the first time:

Dowd's resignation also comes just days after President Trump added a new lawyer to the team, Joe diGenova, who has been outspoken in his attacks on the Russia investigation.

"There was a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and — if she didn't win the election — to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime," diGenova said on Fox News in January.

Dowd was reportedly blindsided by the hire.

Dowd had only just been brought onto Trump's legal team last June to add some Washington experience to Trump's defense. Here's the thumbnail of Dowd's career we wrote up back then: