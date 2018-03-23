Podcast: What Was Not Said

Podcast: What Was Not Said Listen · 48:04 48:04

Your aging mother lives in another country. Then a tenant moves into her house – he's clean, polite, helpful. At first you are relieved, until you begin to suspect that man has sinister motives. That's the situation two brothers found themselves in, in Taiwan. Then something happened between the tenant and the mother that unsettled the brothers' lives even more.

Special thanks to the following musicians:

Halloween, Alaska for their song "Gone with the Wind"

Peals for the song "Trillium" from their album Honey (courtesy of Rough Trade Publishing)

Rootwords for their song "Just Say It"